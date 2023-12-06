Orchid Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $76.90 million and $6.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,936.06 or 0.99959318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009711 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07736291 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $6,449,576.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.