Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

