ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Achieves $686,544.01

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $686,544.01 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

