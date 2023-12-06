OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.95 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $95.33 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

