Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 27,539 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

