Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.