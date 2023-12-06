Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.