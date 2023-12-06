Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after buying an additional 304,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

