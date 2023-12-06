Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 237,552 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,552 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KE by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,164,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,488,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in KE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,317,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KE by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 47,431 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in KE by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEKE. HSBC raised their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

