Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

