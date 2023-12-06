Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 63.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

