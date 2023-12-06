Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

