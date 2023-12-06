Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 2.6 %

MIDD stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.