Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 133.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $5,584,336 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Penumbra Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.38. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 214.37 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

