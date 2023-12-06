Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.
Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics
In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $556.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.52.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.