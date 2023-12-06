Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $556.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.