Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,456 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALGM opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.
In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
