Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,456 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

