Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after buying an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

