Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

TBLD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 5,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,601. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $619,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

