John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 4,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,688. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
