John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 4,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,688. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

