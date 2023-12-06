Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

