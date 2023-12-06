PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,938. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

