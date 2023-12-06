PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE PNI remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

