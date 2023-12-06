Insider Buying: Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX:WA8) Insider Acquires 666,666 Shares of Stock

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX:WA8 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Connelly acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$41,999.96 ($27,814.54).

Warriedar Resources Price Performance

About Warriedar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Warriedar Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in Western Australia; and Big Springs Gold Project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warriedar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warriedar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.