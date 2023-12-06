Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BCG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.69). 54,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.49. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.