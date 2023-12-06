Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON BCG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.69). 54,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.49. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
