Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SERE traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.03 ($0.83). 498,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.40. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a one year low of GBX 63.77 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 89.75 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

