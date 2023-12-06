Solid State plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Solid State Price Performance
Shares of LON:SOLI traded down GBX 42 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,278 ($16.14). The stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market cap of £144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,082.54 and a beta of 1.26. Solid State has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,475 ($18.63). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.41.
Solid State Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solid State
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.