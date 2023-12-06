Solid State plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Solid State Price Performance

Shares of LON:SOLI traded down GBX 42 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,278 ($16.14). The stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market cap of £144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,082.54 and a beta of 1.26. Solid State has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,475 ($18.63). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.41.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.