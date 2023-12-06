John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Income Securities Trust
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.