John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

