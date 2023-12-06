Westpac Banking Corp Announces Interim Dividend of $1.23 (ASX:WBCPK)

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

