John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BTO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 8,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,069. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.