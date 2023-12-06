John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:BTO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 8,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,069. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
