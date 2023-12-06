Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

