Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,383,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after purchasing an additional 337,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 388.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 318,763 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

