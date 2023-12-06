iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.