Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

