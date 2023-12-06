MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $39,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

