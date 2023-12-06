517 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.58. The company has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.