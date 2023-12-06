ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

