MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,102 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $41,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 394,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,482 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

