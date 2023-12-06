BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $754.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

