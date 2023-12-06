Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $106,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. BTIG Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $107,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,608,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,665,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

