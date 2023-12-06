BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,804,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.