1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,065 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

