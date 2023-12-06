1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.