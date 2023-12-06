1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

