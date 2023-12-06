Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.