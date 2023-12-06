1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

