BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $231.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $236.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,725 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

