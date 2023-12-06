Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $793,280. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

