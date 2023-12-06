1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,679 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.52.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $820.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $812.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

