Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 836,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 76,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,565,000 after buying an additional 1,364,980 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 169,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

