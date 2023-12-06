MML Investors Services LLC Takes $34.41 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 315,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

